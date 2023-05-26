Proposed budget down slightly over 2022-2023

Roseville, Calif.- The City’s draft Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget of $784 million is available for public review. (see below) The General Fund operating budget is $214 million while the remaining $570 million in funding is primarily dedicated to the electric, water, wastewater, and waste services utilities.

The General Fund budget includes funding for public safety, Parks, Recreation & Libraries, public works, information technology and general government functions.

Our Budget in Brief offers a high-level view of the expenses, revenues and budget priorities in the FY2023-24 draft budget. Along with our Open Budget data, this is part of the City’s commitment to providing complex operational and financial data in an open and easy-to-understand format. Open Budget provides a guided view of our budget and a transparent look at how public funds are allocated in Roseville.

The FY2023-24 budget will be included in Open Budget after adoption by the City Council.

General Fund: Where does the money go?

Compare to 2022-23 budget

The FY2023-24 budget has been developed to account for the expected rise in labor costs and other unavoidable expenses. It also includes augmentations to maintain the City’s service levels and address the City Council’s top priorities. The budget aims to ensure the maintenance of necessary capital infrastructure, and the mitigation of unfunded liabilities for the long-term benefit of our community.

How can I participate in the budget process?

Public participation in the budget process is essential to establishing citywide budget priorities. Many public meetings have already taken place and the following opportunities remain:

Budget hearings – 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30

City Council considers budget for adoption – 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

The meetings will take place in the City Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. in Downtown Roseville.

The meetings can also be viewed live at roseville.ca.us/watch or youtube.com/CityofRosevilleCA.

Fiscal responsibility with a focus on mission

The budget directly supports the City’s mission to provide exceptional services in a fiscally responsible manner. Here are some funding highlights in the FY2023-24 budget

Opening of new Fire Station 8

Bolster the Police Social Services Unit

Initiate the design of three new neighborhood parks

Invest in capital improvement projects, including the Roseville Soccer Complex, a new electric substation to serve Creekview and Amoruso Ranch, and a new stormwater detention basin in the Al Johnson Wildlife Area

Invest in asset rehabilitation and improvements, including Weber Park, Johnson Pool, the downtown Roseville water distribution system, the City’s Traffic Operations Center, and City facility security

Support business growth, attract private investments, and deliver housing options in ways that enhance community vitality

Participate in regional efforts to identify strategies to address homelessness

Pay down unfunded liabilities to improve the City’s financial condition

Maintain economic stabilization and emergency reserve funding goals to mitigate future economic downturns

The budget aligns with the City Council’s Strategic Plan goals:

Maintain a safe and healthy community

Remain fiscally responsible in a changing world

Enhance economic vitality

Invest in well-planned infrastructure and growth

Support community engagement and advocacy

Deliver exceptional City services

Proposed Budget (downloadable)

