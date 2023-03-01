Attention to Attendance and Upcoming Golf Tournament

Roseville, Calif. – We are gearing up for what is sure to be a bustling spring on campuses and throughout our RCSD communities!

As we make our way through the second half of the school year, I wanted to share that we are seeing the same trend that school districts across the nation are seeing: increased absenteeism.

I understand that there have been a lot of tough illnesses throughout the fall and winter – which I hope is behind us – and that parents are doing their best to comply with school health policies. I also know that as we reach these longer, warmer days, the temptation to take off extra days for a family trip or a rest day is strong.

But days absent have a multiplier effect, and too many days missed make it difficult for students to catch up. I encourage our families to prioritize attendance every day, barring illness. State testing is around the corner and we want everyone to be prepared and participate fully. Good attendance habits can also close academic gaps, especially as we still recoup from the pandemic.

Here are a few ways you can support attendance:

● Coordinate family calendars with the school calendar we provide. The 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars are both available to help families plan vacations during the days that students have off of school.

● Strive for good rest and nutrition at home so kids can be their healthiest selves.

● Stay in touch with your child about their classroom activities and read teacher communications so you know what’s coming up (and what your student has to look forward to in class!)

Every day at school matters. Please help us in minimizing avoidable absences – it is the best thing you can do for your child’s learning, and it will help us maintain a thriving district!

As the spring sun inches across our blacktops, I’m thrilled to see my calendar begin to fill up with activities such as the Roseville City School District Foundation’s 2nd Annual Foundation Golf Tournament! The Foundation provides funding for music programs and classroom enrichment grants through hosting fundraising events like this and we hope to see you there. Whether you’re putting solo or bringing your whole team, learn more and register here.

Thank you for your support in being our partner in education!

Derk Garcia, Superintendent RCSD