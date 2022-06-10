Summertime typically means summer crime

Roseville, Calif.- During summer months, crime typically increases. A U.S. Department of Justice study identified certain crimes increase during summer months including household larceny, burglary, aggravated assault and some violent domestic behavior.

Longer daylight hours, people away from their homes either for vacation or more outdoor activities and increased heat temperatures all contribute to this fact.

Keep Your Valuables Inside and Criminals Outside

While you may have heard some of these safety tips before, they are worth repeating.

Park in your garage if possible.

If parked in your driveway or on the street, lock car doors at night and anytime you are away from your vehicle.

Don’t leave valuable items in your car.

Don’t leave your garage door open for ventilation. A passersby can inventory what’s in your garage, where doors into the house are located and more.

Don’t’ leave your garage door open a small amount at the bottom overnight for ventilation. Criminals can roll under the door into your garage very easily.

Lock doors and windows to your home when you are away and overnight.

Don’t post information about vacation plans on social media.

Request a Vacation House Check from the Roseville Police Department, www.roseville.ca.us/policedepartment. Click on the Community Services Forms link.

If you need to pack your RV in front of your house for an upcoming trip, be alert to anyone who might be sitting in a parked car watching and waiting for the RV to be gone.

Keep your landscape around your house well-trimmed so intruders cannot hide in overgrown shrubbery.

Keep outside porch lights on overnight. If you are away for a few days, put lights on a timer so it looks like someone is home.

Arrange to have your mail stopped or picked up by a neighbor.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for, and remove, any front door advertising that someone might leave.

Learn to recognize suspicious activity in your neighborhood and report it to the police.

Participate in your local Neighborhood Watch group.

Local Teens

Do you have summer plans for your teen? Help keep them out of trouble by signing them up for programs offered by the Roseville Police Athletic League (RPAL), www.rosevillepal.org or Roseville Parks and Recreation www.roseville.ca.us/parksandrecreation. Click on Programs for Teens. These types of activities can be educational, community oriented and fun.

August 2, 2022, is the annual National Night Out celebration in Roseville. Neighborhoods will again host events, large and small, to socialize with neighbors and foster police-community relations. Check with your Neighborhood Association to see if they plan to host an event.