Roseville, Calif.- Yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Placer and Sacramento region raised nearly $13.8 million, topping last year’s total and bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to approximately $82 million since 2013.

Thousands of donors throughout the regions gave to support hundreds of local nonprofits throughout our region. Once again, the Placer Land Trust has topped the Placer County leaderboard with over $178,000 in funds raised so far, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn snagged the second spot with almost $108,000 raised.

Locally, the Roseville Theatre of Arts Academy, a children’s live theatre and musical theatre in downtown Roseville, California, came in strong with over $61,000 raised. Also of note, The Placer SPCA raised over $46,000 in yesterday’s BIG DOG. The Placer County leaderboard is below for nonprofits that raised over $10,000. Full info is also available at bigdayofgiving.org.

Leaderboard: Placer County $10,000 and up

Placer County Nonprofit Donors Amount Placer Land Trust 411 $178,397 Gold Country Wildlife Rescue 440 $107,929 FieldHaven Feline Center 391 $70,206 Wellness Within 134 $67,709 Acres of Hope 126 $64,880 Roseville Theatre Arts Academy 234 $61,069 Auburn State Theatre 212 $58,488 Placer Food Bank 335 $54,672 Placer SPCA 344 $46,377 The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation 67 $43,805 Lincoln Hills Foundation 130 $43,125 Auburn Symphony 93 $40,038 Hearts Landing Ranch 22 $39,157 Community of Writers 84 $32,961 Child Advocates of Placer County 74 $32,636 Take Note Troupe 149 $30,722 Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary 155 $26,235 St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference 137 $25,352 Scooter’s Pals 45 $24,392 Blue Line Arts 123 $23,857 Kitten Central NorCal 98 $21,996 Fosters & Paws 81 $21,397 Seniors First 69 $20,026 Auburn Interfaith Food Closet 101 $19,708 Sight Word Busters 55 $19,386 Rocklin Community Theatre 91 $19,042 Raise Your Hand Foundation 32 $18,796 Friends of the Lincoln Public Library 123 $18,565 The Petal Connection 93 $18,397 Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance 94 $17,671 Supporting The Taylor House 56 $16,638 Sierra Business Council 29 $15,252 Western Placer Arts Association 19 $15,220 The Me-One Foundation Inc 71 $15,116 Headwaters Science Institute 52 $14,454 Assistance League® of Greater Placer 76 $14,272 The Gathering Inn 94 $13,381 Lincoln Theatre Company 71 $12,402 The Hillmen Foundation 86 $12,271 The Arc of Placer County 74 $11,280 Stand Up Placer, Inc. 62 $10,603 Bowman Education Foundation 52 $10,221 src: data bigdayofgiving.org