Roseville, Calif.- Yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Placer and Sacramento region raised nearly $13.8 million, topping last year’s total and bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to approximately $82 million since 2013.
Thousands of donors throughout the regions gave to support hundreds of local nonprofits throughout our region. Once again, the Placer Land Trust has topped the Placer County leaderboard with over $178,000 in funds raised so far, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn snagged the second spot with almost $108,000 raised.
Locally, the Roseville Theatre of Arts Academy, a children’s live theatre and musical theatre in downtown Roseville, California, came in strong with over $61,000 raised. Also of note, The Placer SPCA raised over $46,000 in yesterday’s BIG DOG. The Placer County leaderboard is below for nonprofits that raised over $10,000. Full info is also available at bigdayofgiving.org.
Leaderboard: Placer County $10,000 and up
Placer County Nonprofit
Donors
Amount
Placer Land Trust
411
$178,397
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
440
$107,929
FieldHaven Feline Center
391
$70,206
Wellness Within
134
$67,709
Acres of Hope
126
$64,880
Roseville Theatre Arts Academy
234
$61,069
Auburn State Theatre
212
$58,488
Placer Food Bank
335
$54,672
Placer SPCA
344
$46,377
The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation
67
$43,805
Lincoln Hills Foundation
130
$43,125
Auburn Symphony
93
$40,038
Hearts Landing Ranch
22
$39,157
Community of Writers
84
$32,961
Child Advocates of Placer County
74
$32,636
Take Note Troupe
149
$30,722
Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary
155
$26,235
St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference
137
$25,352
Scooter’s Pals
45
$24,392
Blue Line Arts
123
$23,857
Kitten Central NorCal
98
$21,996
Fosters & Paws
81
$21,397
Seniors First
69
$20,026
Auburn Interfaith Food Closet
101
$19,708
Sight Word Busters
55
$19,386
Rocklin Community Theatre
91
$19,042
Raise Your Hand Foundation
32
$18,796
Friends of the Lincoln Public Library
123
$18,565
The Petal Connection
93
$18,397
Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance
94
$17,671
Supporting The Taylor House
56
$16,638
Sierra Business Council
29
$15,252
Western Placer Arts Association
19
$15,220
The Me-One Foundation Inc
71
$15,116
Headwaters Science Institute
52
$14,454
Assistance League® of Greater Placer
76
$14,272
The Gathering Inn
94
$13,381
Lincoln Theatre Company
71
$12,402
The Hillmen Foundation
86
$12,271
The Arc of Placer County
74
$11,280
Stand Up Placer, Inc.
62
$10,603
Bowman Education Foundation
52
$10,221
src: data bigdayofgiving.org
