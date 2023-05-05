Big Day of Giving 2023

Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits

Roseville, Calif.- Yesterday’s Big Day of Giving, nonprofits in the Placer and Sacramento region raised nearly $13.8 million, topping last year’s total and bringing the total generated since the inception of the annual giving day to approximately $82 million since 2013.

Thousands of donors throughout the regions gave to support hundreds of local nonprofits throughout our region. Once again, the Placer Land Trust has topped the Placer County leaderboard with over $178,000 in funds raised so far, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn snagged the second spot with almost $108,000 raised.

Locally, the Roseville Theatre of Arts Academy, a children’s live theatre and musical theatre in downtown Roseville, California, came in strong with over $61,000 raised. Also of note, The Placer SPCA raised over $46,000 in yesterday’s BIG DOG. The Placer County leaderboard is below for nonprofits that raised over $10,000. Full info is also available at bigdayofgiving.org.

Leaderboard: Placer County $10,000 and up

Placer County NonprofitDonorsAmount
Placer Land Trust   411$178,397
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue   440$107,929
FieldHaven Feline Center   391$70,206
Wellness Within   134$67,709
Acres of Hope   126$64,880
Roseville Theatre Arts Academy   234$61,069
Auburn State Theatre   212$58,488
Placer Food Bank   335$54,672
Placer SPCA   344$46,377
The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation  67$43,805
Lincoln Hills Foundation  130$43,125
Auburn Symphony  93$40,038
Hearts Landing Ranch  22$39,157
Community of Writers  84$32,961
Child Advocates of Placer County  74$32,636
Take Note Troupe  149$30,722
Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary  155$26,235
St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference  137$25,352
Scooter’s Pals  45$24,392
Blue Line Arts   123$23,857
Kitten Central NorCal  98$21,996
Fosters & Paws   81$21,397
Seniors First  69$20,026
Auburn Interfaith Food Closet  101$19,708
Sight Word Busters  55$19,386
Rocklin Community Theatre  91$19,042
Raise Your Hand Foundation  32$18,796
Friends of the Lincoln Public Library   123$18,565
The Petal Connection   93$18,397
Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance   94$17,671
Supporting The Taylor House  56$16,638
Sierra Business Council   29$15,252
Western Placer Arts Association  19$15,220
The Me-One Foundation Inc  71$15,116
Headwaters Science Institute  52$14,454
Assistance League® of Greater Placer  76$14,272
The Gathering Inn   94$13,381
Lincoln Theatre Company  71$12,402
The Hillmen Foundation  86$12,271
The Arc of Placer County  74$11,280
Stand Up Placer, Inc.  62$10,603
Bowman Education Foundation   52$10,221
src: data bigdayofgiving.org
