Regional collaboration spans decades

In the spirit of regional collaboration, the City of Roseville and the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) agreed to modify an existing water supply contract and credit Roseville 5,000 acre-feet of surface water in 2022.

The revised agreement responds to Roseville’s efforts to reduce surface water use this year through mandated water conservation and groundwater pumping to address the current drought.

“Roseville’s proactive steps to manage water during the drought, allows PCWA to store a portion of Roseville’s allotment and deliver it when needed.” Andy Fecko, PCWA GM

“Our partnership with PCWA spans decades, and we are thankful because it allows us to manage water supplies collectively and strategically,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director of water for Roseville. “The latest agreement acknowledges our community’s efforts to reduce reliance on Folsom Lake supplies but allows us to take advantage of the work our customers are doing to conserve by applying those water savings in the form of available water next year.”

Through a long-term contract, Roseville has access to surface water supplies from PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project. The agreement allows Roseville to receive 25,000 acre-feet of water each year.

This year, Roseville anticipates needing 13,200 acre-feet from PCWA-far less than the historical average because of conservation measures and groundwater usage. With the credit and existing supplies, Roseville will have access to 30,000 acre-feet of water in 2022, which is advantageous if federal water supplies at Folsom Reservoir are reduced again next year.

“The agreement between PCWA and the City of Roseville is possible because of the historical investments both agencies have made in collaborative management of regional water supplies,” said Andy Fecko, PCWA general manager. “Roseville’s proactive steps to manage water during the drought, allows PCWA to store a portion of Roseville’s allotment and deliver it when needed. This will be critical should 2022 be as dry as 2021.”

For more information about Roseville’s drought management efforts, visit Roseville.ca.us/drought. More information about PCWA can be found at www.pcwa.net.