Accolades continue piling up as Roseville moves into the future

Roseville, Calif.- The word is out. Roseville continues to be desirable place for people to live. And it shows in WalletHub.com’s new 2021 Best Real Estate Market list.

Roseville ranked 9th in the nation and 3rd in cities with populations below 150,000. Roseville is the only Capitol Region city in the top 30 of all ranked cities and top 130 for cities our size or smaller. Roseville would have ranked 6th in the list of cities with a population of 150,000-300,000.

In the separate National Community Survey released earlier in 2021, Roseville residents rated their satisfaction with living in Roseville among the highest in the country in several key areas including as a place to live, utility infrastructure, city services and economic health.

WalletHub.com compared 300 cities across two key dimensions, “Real-Estate Market” and “Affordability & Economic Environment.” They evaluated those dimensions using 18 relevant metrics listed below, then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and ranking.

Real Estate Market

Home Value Forecast

Median Home-Price Appreciation

Median Days on the Market

Share of Seriously Underwater Mortgages

Ratio of Rent Price to Sale Price

Foreclosure Rate

Share of People Delinquent on their Mortgage Debt

Vacancy Rate

Share of Young Homes (housing units built between 2010 and 2019.)

Building-Permit Activity

Affordability & Economic Environment

WalletHub’s “States that are Recovering the Quickest from COVID-19”

Housing Affordability

Maintenance Affordability

Population Growth Rate

Job Growth Rate

Unemployment Rate

Underemployment Rate

Median Credit Score

Find WalletHub’s entire ranking of cities here.

