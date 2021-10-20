Accolades continue for South Placer County Community

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville was named the 8th Best Place to Live in America in 2021 by Livability.com.

The top cities “offer the exact things so many of us are craving right now: connection, affordability, and the space and opportunity to grow,” according to Livability.com



Specifically, Livability.com highlighted Roseville’s “low cost of living (especially compared to other parts of California) partly because the city operates its own utilities, which translates to lower household bills.”

Livability.com ranked more than 2,300 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1,000,000. They scored each city based on more than 50 data points grouped into nine categories:

Amenities

Remote-Readiness

Economy

Demographics

Housing

Social and Civic Capital

Education

Health Care

Transportation and Infrastructure

Read more about Roseville’s ranking here.

The ranking is another in a long list of accolades for Roseville including:

Roseville Only California City among Money’s Best Places to Live

Roseville named 9th best real estate market in the U.S.

Roseville 9th Best City to Retire in United States

Roseville Ranked Among Safest Cities in U.S.

Top 7 Reasons We Love Roseville

