Washington, D.C. native and longtime South Placer resident

Roseville, Calif.- On December 21, 2022, Bruce Houdesheldt, became the 58th Mayor in Roseville’s 113-year history. Houdesheldt brings to the position over a dozen year serving the Roseville community, first as a member of the Roseville Public Utilities Commission (2010-2012), followed by six years as Planning Commissioner (2012-2019) and from 2020-2022 as Roseville’s Vice-Mayor.

He has the distinction of becoming the first Roseville Mayor to assume the duties of Mayor following voters’ adoption of charter amendments in 2020 that specified mayoral selection process. Since first seated as a Councilmember in 2019, Houdesheldt has represented the community’s interest on the Regional Water Authority, the Sites Reservoir Joint Powers Authority, the South Placer Wastewater Authority, the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, the Highway 65 Joint Powers Authority, the South Placer Regional Transportation Planning Agency (SPRTA), the School Districts/City of Roseville Issues Committee, the Electric Utility Risk Oversight Committee, Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, where he will serve as Vice-Chair for 2022-2024, and Chair of the Roseville Law and Regulation Committee.

Background

A native of Washington, D.C., and graduate of the University of Maryland, Houdesheldt has lived in the South Placer region since 1991 and has worked for the past 15 years for the Northern California Water Association (NCWA) which is committed to advance the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of the Sacramento Valley by enhancing and preserving its water rights, supplies, and water quality for the rich mosaic of farmlands, cities and rural communities, refuges and managed wetlands, and meandering rivers that support fisheries and wildlife. He serves as the Director of Water Quality at NCWA, where he works with family farmers in the Sacramento Valley to showcase their commitment to protection surface and groundwater quality for drinking water, agricultural supply, and to sustain healthy watersheds that support the economy and the environment.

Ceremonial swearing In

With his wife Shelley, son Harrison and his mother-in-law Marilynn Rupp at his side Houdesheldt was administered the Oath of Office at a ceremonial swearing in on December 7, 2022, by his father-in-law Lawrence L. Rupp, a retired Oregon State Trooper and Vietnam Veteran, who served two tours of duty, earning two Silver Star Medals, the United States Armed Forces’ third-highest military decoration for valor in combat, the Bronze Star Medal, awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone. and three Purple Hearts. Houdesheldt’s late father was an Army Veteran who served in Korea, Okinawa, and Turkey, as well as stateside. His mother was a career Federal civil servant advancing to rank of GS-14.