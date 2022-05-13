Strength of victim garners measure of justice following years of abuse

Roseville, Calif. – On May 12, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Nathan Stewart, age 43, to 13 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

After a jury trial, the jury found the defendant guilty of inflicting corporal injury upon the victim resulting in great bodily injury, as well as battery upon the victim on a different date.

The evidence presented at trial showed that one of the incidents resulted in the victim’s hospitalization for a broken pelvis.

Domestic Violence

“Domestic violence is taken very seriously in Placer County,” said the prosecuting deputy district attorney. “After suffering years of abuse, the victim had the courage to take the stand, relive her trauma, and face her abuser. It is because of her strength that our office was able to seek justice and stop the defendant from any further acts of violence.”

For anyone experiencing domestic violence in any form, know that our county has a wealth of resources that can help. Our partner, Stand Up Placer has a 24-hour helpline at 800-575-5352 and has more information at standupplacer.org.