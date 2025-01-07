Roseville, Calif.- What a great December we had at the Lodge! We participated in the Holiday Parade, donated wreaths to our local veteran organizations, donated funds to our local high schools, purchased and donated 16 bicycles and helmets to Toys 4 Tots with an ENF grant, distributed food and gifts to three Head Start programs, also in part with an ENF grant, held a wonderful and fun Lodge Christmas Party, while obtaining over 100 individual gifts from our members who attended that were also donated to Toys 4 Tots. Our Christmas Dinner was outstanding, and once again, Monica our Cook came through like a champ. Our New Year’s Eve party had over 85 people and everyone seemed to enjoy the holiday celebrations at our Lodge.

All of this could not have been possible without the leadership and dedicated help, organization and talents of Marcia LeDoux, Jan Jones, Gayle Herring, Elisa Ungerman PER, Sue Foley, Mike Dreiling PER, John PER and Carrrie Vertido, and our Lodge Secretary, Monica Costello, along with the many volunteers and gift-givers of our Lodge.

As we begin this new year, let us be thankful for the many blessing we have been given. Our health, our freedom, our families and our ability to give and love our fellow man. In reflecting back through the past month, it made me proud of and thankful for our members and their unselfish giving to people in need. One of the greatest gifts is that of giving. Thank you Roseville Elks for your generosity and in bringing joy to people in need of a little help.

THIS MONTH I AM ASKING FOR YOUR HELP. January is the last month of the Leading Knights Challenge. It is a contest to see which Lodge and its Leading Knight can raise the most money for our Major Project. There is an award given to the top Leading Knight in the State in each division, awarded at the CHEA convention in May. It would be the second year in a row for our Lodge if this year’s Esteemed Leading Knight, Heather Sherk, walks across the stage to receive the award. PLEASE help support our Leading Knight Challenge by purchasing a Gun Raffle Ticket for $ 20.00 or 6 Tickets for $ 100.00. All monies go directly to the Major Project (Purple Pig).. You have a choice of 3 guns or if you want CASH, you get $350. It is a WIN WIN. Please help support our Major Project and Knight’s Challenge. I will end my message with great news: when I started my tenure as Exalted Ruler, our dining room was in the negative in the amount of – $23,150.23. Our corp of new officers, the House Committee and our Event Coordinator, worked very hard to reduce that large debit and get our Lodge’s dining room back in the black. I am happy to report to you that as of December 20, 2024, our Lodge dining room is $ 2,903.64 in the BLACK. What

great news.

May God bless and keep you and your families safe and healthy this coming year. God, Country and Notre Dame!

Thank you,

Fraternally, Art Sanchez

B.P.O.E. 2248

3000 Brady Lane

Roseville, Calif. 95747

916-783-4515

www.elks2248.com

The Elk’s Horn January 2025