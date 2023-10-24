Roseville’s Kristen Brown wins on The Voice Battle Rounds

Head-to-head with teammate to perform “That’s The Way It Is”

Roseville, Calif. – Last night on The Voice’s Battle Rounds, Kristen Brown from Roseville, CA went head-to-head with teammate Juliette Ojeda. Singing a duet of “That’s The Way It Is,” by Céline Dion, Kristen was able to beat Juliette and Gwen named her the winner of the battle.

Previously, Kristen secured a spot on Team Gwen by singing “Blown Away,” by Carrie Underwood.

Kristen has known she wanted to pursue music since a young age. When she was 13, she formed a band with friends from her vocal studio and the trio hit the road. They went on to release original music and open for country artists such as Toby Keith, Morgan Wallen, and Rascal Flatts.

Check out last night’s performance below!

The Voice

