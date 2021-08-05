Traditional high school experience making a return

Roseville, Calif.- After a summer of enjoying activities we once sorely missed, I am thrilled to welcome back all students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. To say I have missed the hustle and bustle of full-time, in-person instruction at each of our campuses would be an understatement. This school year is shaping up to be the most traditional high school experience for our students we’ve been able to offer since March 2020.

This year will provide the opportunity to reconnect all of our school communities in ways that create memories and impact while reengaging our students in the classroom. Academically, staff have been preparing to provide resources and support to students experiencing gaps in learning that may have occurred over the course of the pandemic. Our Wellness Centers will be operating at full capacity to ensure the social-emotional support our students may need. Our district is also looking forward to full participation in clubs, athletics and the arts – experiences that our students and families will cherish for years to come.

This school year, we will be welcoming new cabinet members with some staff engaging in new roles within the district. Dr. April Moore joins us as Assistant Superintendent Education Services, coming to RJUHSD from Escondido Union High School District where she was the Assistant Superintendent Education Services. Dr. Melanie Dopson will be our Executive Director Student Engagement, coming to RJUHSD from Elk Grove Unified School District where she was the Director of Secondary Education. Former Granite Bay High School Principal Jennifer Leighton will now assume the role of Executive Director Learning Support Services and former Oakmont High School Principal Rob Hasty will begin his role as Executive Director Personnel Services. I look forward to working closely with these new cabinet members as we envision the future of our district together.

New Principals

Please also help me welcome new Granite Bay High School Principal Amber Clark, coming to us from Elk Grove Unified School District. We are also welcoming new Oakmont High School Principal Dr. Isabel Govea, coming to us from Sacramento City Unified School District. These passionate and fresh pairs of eyes bring a new perspective, a benefit to us as we reimagine who we are as a district and how we work together to give our best to students each day.

As I begin this school year as the new RJUHSD Superintendent, I’m looking forward to meeting many more of our school community members. You may see me checking in with staff and students at each of our campuses and I hope you come up to say hello! I look forward to getting to know each of you and am honored to be your superintendent.

John Becker, Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent