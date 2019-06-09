Vallejo Avenue and Junction Boulevard intersection improvements

Roseville, CA- Construction is scheduled mid-June through August on improvements to the Vallejo Avenue and Junction Boulevard intersection. This work is part of ongoing upgrades to @the Grounds, previously known as the Placer County Fairgrounds, and will add a traffic signal and second entrance to the facility. These changes will help improve traffic flow in the area, particularly during large special events.

Typical construction hours will be weekdays, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Roads will remain open to traffic for the duration of the project. However, there may be temporary lane closures. Please drive with care through the construction zone.

This $1.5 million project is paid for by the Traffic Mitigation Fund, Public Facilities Fund, and a land acquisition agreement between the City and Placer County.

Updates are also planned for the other @the Grounds entrance at the Washington Boulevard, All America City, and Lincoln Street intersection in 2020.