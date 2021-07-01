Celebrating 4th of July Fun Responsibly

Roseville, Calif.,- The July 4th weekend is one of the most highly anticipated and excitingly fun times of the year. It also happens to a time where people often expose themselves and others to unnecessary risks that often result in tragedy.

Taking a few commonsense precautions can help you make the most of your holiday fun, while reducing your risk. The following safety tips are brought to you by City of Roseville, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the American Red Cross.

Independence Day Safety Tips

Fireworks: Safe and Sane

• Safe and Sane Fireworks must have the State Fire Marshal’s seal, and can only be purchased at licensed fireworks stands.

• Always read directions.

• Always have an adult present.

• Use fireworks outdoors only.

• Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials.

• Light one at a time.

• Use common sense and keep a safe distance.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never experiment with fireworks.

• Have a bucket of water and a garden hose handy.

• Never attempt to re-light or “fix” malfunctioning fireworks.

• Do not wear loose-fitting clothing.

• Never carry fireworks in your pockets.

• Fireworks are not toys.

• Parents could be held liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.

Alcohol: Don’t Drink and Drive

If you plan to drink, make a plan ahead of time for a sober ride home.

Even if you’ve had only one drink, let someone who hasn’t been drinking take you home. A sober driver is one who does not drink at all, not the one who’s had the least to drink.

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July gathering, help the designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.

Always wear your seat belt.

Swimming

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Maintain constant supervision.

Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.

If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.

Avoid distractions when supervising children around water.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.

Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.

Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them

Celebrate responsibly while having a safe and fun 4th of July Roseville! A little wisdom goes a long way.