Preserving and promoting the history of Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Historical Society operates the Carnegie Library Museum in Roseville, California.

Located on Lincoln Street in Old Town Roseville, the Roseville Historical Society’s mission is to preserve and promote the history of Roseville with a focus on local railroad and early pioneer histories.

Hours of Operation

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Friday: Noon – 4:00 pm

Saturday: Second Saturday of month 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Carnegie Museum

557 Lincoln Street

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 773-3003

http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/

