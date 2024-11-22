Preserving and promoting the history of Roseville
Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Historical Society operates the Carnegie Library Museum in Roseville, California.
Located on Lincoln Street in Old Town Roseville, the Roseville Historical Society’s mission is to preserve and promote the history of Roseville with a focus on local railroad and early pioneer histories.
Hours of Operation
Monday: Closed
Tuesday – Friday: Noon – 4:00 pm
Saturday: Second Saturday of month 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Carnegie Museum
557 Lincoln Street
Roseville, Calif. 95678
(916) 773-3003
History Museums
http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/
Map & Directions
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!