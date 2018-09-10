Kevin Payne, Stacey Peterson Join City of Roseville

Roseville, CA- City Manager Dominick Casey announced two new additions to the city’s leadership team.

Kevin Payne has been named Assistant City Manager and Stacey Peterson has been hired as the city’s new Human Resources Director.

Payne has worked for the City of Roseville for 25 years, serving most recently as Acting Assistant City Manager for the past four months and previously as the Development Services Director for five years. He has more than 30 years of both public and private planning and development experience.

As an Assistant City Manager, Payne will oversee Development Services, Public Works, and Parks, Recreation & Libraries.

Downtown Specific Plan

Payne has played an important role in the development and implementation of the Downtown Specific Plan, including the Vernon Street Town Square, 316 Vernon Street office building, new Fire Station 1, the new Oak Street parking garage and the soon-to-be completed Downtown Bridges and Trail project.

Payne’s experience and depth of knowledge about the Roseville community, smart growth and land use planning will be invaluable to our executive team.

New Human Resources Director

After a highly competitive recruitment process, Stacey Peterson will be joining the city September 5 as the new Human Resources Director.

Having most recently served as Human Resources Director for the City of San Rafael, Peterson is looking forward to returning to the Capital region. In her 24-year public-sector career, she has worked in human resources for Yolo County, City of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County.

While working for the City of Rancho Cordova, Peterson was instrumental in getting that organization named on the Great Places to Work list published by Fortune Magazine three years in a row.

Peterson’s brings a breadth of experience, innovation, and vision for Human Resources in the public sector and Roseville.

