Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) announced today Ashley Serin has been named interim principal at Roseville High School, where she previously served as the school’s assistant principal. Serin will take over for Dr. Nicholas Richter who has accepted a position in a Sutter County School District.

Serin began her career in education as an English teacher before transitioning into administration in 2016, Serin served as Coordinator of Curriculum and Instruction for the Placer County Office of Education (PCOE). Serin also served as an adjunct professor in the Masters of Arts in Teaching program at William Jessup’s School of Education where she designed and taught a course on Instructional Coaching, Teaching and Mentoring. She earned a BA in English and teaching credential from CSUS, a master’s degree from National University and administrative credential through PCOE.

“A natural fit”

“Ashley’s background in administration and positive energy are a natural fit for the culture at Roseville High School,” said Superintendent John Becker. “I am confident in her ability to connect with the school community and promote high academic standards and support for student success.”

“The history and tradition of this school is palpable, remarkable, and inspiring. The innovation, passion, expertise, and empathy of our staff is unparalleled,” says Serin.

“I am honored and beyond excited to step into this leadership role at Roseville High School. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!” Ashley Serin

About Roseville Joint Union High School District:

RJUHSD serves the educational needs of more than 10,500 students in nine schools which include six comprehensive high schools, an adult school, a continuation high school and a blended and online high school. Geographically, the district includes portions of both Placer County: the city of Roseville, the Granite Bay community, and Sacramento County, including a portion of Antelope. Learn more at RJUSHD.us.