Searching for the perfect find at Roebbelen Event Center
Roseville, Calif.- The Great Junk Hunt returns with some of the best vendors on the west coast to the new Roebbelen Event Center in Roseville, CA.
With over 100,000 sq. ft. there will be plenty of space to spread out and create a safe place to shop. Join us for a weekend full of shopping, friends and overall fun!
Curated vendors
The Great Junk Hunt is a round up of curated vendors selling their best goods, plus no party is complete without cocktails, live music and aisles of junkin’ treasure. Shoppers walk away with items they can’t find anywhere else. Discover farmhouse, industrial, vintage, re-purposed, handmade and much more!
Tickets & Parking
Tickets are $8 – $20
The venue charges $10 for parking
Dates & Times
March 18 & 19, 2023
Saturday: 4:00 – 9:00 pm
Sunday: 10:00 – 4:00 pm
