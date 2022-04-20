25,000 Square Feet of Jumping Fun

Roseville, Calif.- A whole lotta bouncing will be going on in Roseville during the next couple months. FUNBOX, which bills itself as the “World’s Biggest Bounce Park” is coming to the Westfield Galleria parking lot in Roseville starting April 23. FUNBOX will be operating only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Designed for kids, but welcoming all ages, the FUNBOX in Roseville will provide an epic 25,000 square feet of jumping zones!

FUNBOX Facts

• FunBox features 25,000 square feet of continuous jumping zones that connect to 10 different play areas (compared to 16,000 sq ft one that set up in Elk Grove): 23-foot slide, dodgeball court, battle beam, sumo challenge, a giant maze and a soundtrack spun by a DJ in a giant blow-up octopus.

• Designed with kids in mind, but guests of all ages are welcome.

• Million-Dollar Selfie Emporium, which boasts 24 large art installations and exhibits created by artists from around the globe.

Tickets and Pricing

FREE: Toddlers and Seniors free for two hours; socks required

$22 – Adults

$19- Military + Veterans

FUNBOX

Co-Founded by Antonio Nieves when he was 24. Antonio is a creative entrepreneur who focuses on human experiences in the physical world — promoted by the digital. Antonio got his inspirations for the child-like designs from his 9 younger siblings, who have been through the foster care system throughout their childhood. This is why all FUNBOX locations will support a small, localized, community charity that advocates and supports children in foster care.