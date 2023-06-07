Annual free summer meal program

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) annual free summer meal program launches Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and will run through August 4, 2023. Anyone 18 years of age and younger can receive free breakfasts and lunches at select campuses in the area – without the need for registration. The only requirement is the meals must be consumed on campus.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 children in California are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. These children rely on the consistent breakfasts and lunches offered during the school year, but summer means no school and less access to quality nutrition. With food costs inflating and the end of pandemic-related SNAP benefits, these households are struggling more than ever to provide the meals these children need. The RCSD summer meal program aims to bridge that gap to ensure children remain fed and healthy throughout the summer months.

Placer County Fair in Roseville! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here!

Locations

Participating locations include Antelope Crossing, Barrett Ranch Elementary School, Cirby Elementary School, Kaseberg Elementary School and Woodbridge Elementary School. To learn more about locations, dates and times, call 916-771-1675, ext. 50248.

About the Summer Meals Program

RCSD’s free Summer Meals Program served 6,169 breakfasts and 17,383 lunches to children in our community in summer 2022. The Summer Meals Program is made possible through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,900 preschool through eighth grade students in 21(Westbrook Elementary opening fall 2023) unique schools. By offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art, and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. To learn more, visit rcsdk8.org.

related