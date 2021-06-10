Tonite! Roseville Dinners To Go
Roseville, CA- Mahany Park in Roseville will be hosting Food Trucks tonight, June 10 between 5:00pm and 8:00pm for “Roseville Dinners To Go.”
On the menu tonight, street tacos, Mexican food, burgers, chicken tenders, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and more!
Mahany Park is located at 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd. This location is also the site of the Marth-Riley Library in addition to having a universally accessible playground. Come out and enjoy a fun dinner and dessert in the great outdoors!
Food Trucks June 10
- Authentic Street Taco
- Made in the Shade
- The Fry Boys
Weather Forecast
This evening’s weather forecast looks perfect for some time outdoors. Today will be sunny with highs in the 70’s.
Important COVID Safety Information:
- Please observe social distancing rules, even if you live in the same household. We will have cones set up every 7 feet to assist.
- All food truck personnel will have gloves and masks. We ask that you bring a mask as well for your protection and those around you.
- Food trucks are being sanitized before, during and after each service and all CDC recommended measures are in place to ensure a safe food purchase.
- While we love you for supporting the food trucks, please do not loiter, or you will risk us being shut down and unable to operate