Tonite! Roseville Dinners To Go

Roseville, CA- Mahany Park in Roseville will be hosting Food Trucks tonight, June 10 between 5:00pm and 8:00pm for “Roseville Dinners To Go.”

On the menu tonight, street tacos, Mexican food, burgers, chicken tenders, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and more!

Mahany Park is located at 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd. This location is also the site of the Marth-Riley Library in addition to having a universally accessible playground. Come out and enjoy a fun dinner and dessert in the great outdoors!

Authentic Street Taco

Made in the Shade

The Fry Boys

Weather Forecast

This evening’s weather forecast looks perfect for some time outdoors. Today will be sunny with highs in the 70’s.

