Filing Police Reports Online in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Police Department offers the convenient option of filing some reports online. If you need to file a lost property report primarily for insurance or informational purposes, or a crime report, this easy-to-use option may be for you.

Online reporting is another resource that will to keep our community safe, by giving you an easy means to alert Roseville Police to important issues.

Telephone Option

If you prefer calling via telephone, remember, the Roseville Police Department also makes house calls!

If you need to file a report, and you would like to speak to an officer in person or by telephone, give us a call at (916) 774-5000, and press “1” to be connected to a dispatcher.

On-line reporting may be for you if :

You need to file a report about property you lost in the City of Roseville, California

You have been the victim of a relatively minor crime in Roseville, and to the best of your knowledge there are no suspects, leads, or evidence for an officer to investigate.

You are filing the report primarily for insurance purposes, or to let the Roseville Police Department know that the crime occurred.

