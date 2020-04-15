Roseville, CA- As part of The City of Roseville’s commitment to the community during these uncertain times, Roseville Electric Utility has introduced the Electric Residential Relief Program.

This short-term assistance program, funded by our existing public benefits programs, is designed to support residents who may be struggling financially as a result of COVID-19.

One-time credit

Qualifying customers will receive a one-time credit per account in the amount of $50 for multi-family residences and $100 for single-family residences.

In addition to this one-time bill credit, residents can apply for the Electric Rate Assistance Program which provides a 15% discount on electric service each month for two years.

Roseville Electric Utility will not shut-off your power due to non-payment until further notice. If you are having trouble paying your bill, please call us first at 916-774-5300. We can assist you in creating a payment arrangement, extending your due date or making a partial payment.

Visit Roseville.ca.us/assistance for more information.

Eligibility