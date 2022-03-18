Proceeds support Athletic, Academic and Performing Art’s booster clubs

Roseville, Calif.- On March 19 in Roseville the annual Oakmont High School Craft Fair and Rummage Sale will take place. The event will feature over 80 vendors , live music, food, games, raffle prizes and silent auction. All proceeds from this event support our Schools Athletic, Academic and Performing Art’s booster clubs.

Oakmont High School is located at 1710 Cirby Way in Roseville. To take a sneak peek preview of the silent auction and raffle items which include some great local outings, events and scrumptious treats, head over to the Oakmont Parents Club website Oakmontparentsclub.com

Come on out this Saturday to help in support of local booster clubs. Can’t wait to see you there!

Oakmont High School Map & Directions

Event Flyer