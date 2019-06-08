(Roseville, CA)- The ​Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) ​annual free summer meal program launches ​Monday, June 10, 2019 and will run through July 26, 2019​. Anyone 18 and under can receive free breakfasts and lunches at select campuses in the area without the need for registration.

Participating locations include Antelope Christian Academy, Barrett Ranch Elementary School, Cirby Elementary School, Eich Middle School west campus, Kaseberg Elementary School and Roseville Police Activities League (RPAL).

To learn more about locations, dates and times, call 916-771-1675, ext. 248.

About the Summer Meal Program

RCSD’s free summer meal program served 5,676 breakfasts and 11,630 lunches to children in our community in 2018 and is made possible through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2019, the USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children, helping to alleviate childhood hunger in our country.

About Roseville City School District​

RCSD serves more than 11,400 transitional kindergartenthrough eighth grade students in 19 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. Learn more at rcsdk8.org.