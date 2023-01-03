Superintendent’s January 2023 Message

Welcome to the second half of the school year. Like many of you, I’m eager for a new year and a fresh start.

We have so much to be proud of at RCSD. As we move into 2023, I encourage each of us to keep looking ahead with an eye on how we can work together to best serve our students – not just today but far into the future. We have overcome a lot in recent years, so let’s keep moving forward. There’s no need to look back – that’s not where we’re going!

Highlights

We are ramping up for some great things at RCSD this month and through the rest of the school year. Here are a few highlights I’d like to share:

Enrollment: It’s time to enroll your child for the 2023-2024 school year! Whether you’re an incoming kindergarten family or a returning family enrolling in middle school, both new and returning students can learn more and access registration here .

It’s time to enroll your child for the 2023-2024 school year! Whether you’re an incoming kindergarten family or a returning family enrolling in middle school, both new and returning students can learn more and access registration here . Hiring: We are currently hiring for several positions in the district, and we are working hard to ensure all our new employees align with RCSD’s 4 C’s: Competent, Caring, Committed, and with true Character. These values serve us well, so if you know anyone who fits the bill, please share!

We are currently hiring for several positions in the district, and we are working hard to ensure all our new employees align with RCSD’s 4 C’s: Competent, Caring, Committed, and with true Character. These values serve us well, so if you know anyone who fits the bill, please share! District growth: Our region, and therefore our school district, keeps growing! We are taking several steps to prepare for this ongoing growth, including the opening of Westbrook Elementary School in the Sierra Vista development.

Our region, and therefore our school district, keeps growing! We are taking several steps to prepare for this ongoing growth, including the opening of Westbrook Elementary School in the Sierra Vista development. Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten: In the 2023-24 school year, TK is moving from 3.5 hours per day to 5 hours per day, and Kindergarten is moving from 5 hours to 6 hours. We believe this will have a tremendous academic and social benefit for our children!

In the 2023-24 school year, TK is moving from 3.5 hours per day to 5 hours per day, and Kindergarten is moving from 5 hours to 6 hours. We believe this will have a tremendous academic and social benefit for our children! Extended Learning Opportunity Program (ELO-P): Be on the lookout for a new afterschool program at every elementary school in the 2023-24 school year. Right at School contracted with RCSD to coordinate our ELO-P program and provide onsite afterschool care for every family who needs their children in a supervised setting after school. You can learn more and access registration here.

I hope you all enjoyed a fun yet restful holiday season and are ready to get back into action at RCSD.

Cheers to health, happiness, and learning in 2023. Happy New Year!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent, RCSD