Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2022-23 holiday season.

Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities.

Roseville

There are three easy ways to recycle your tree.

GREEN WASTE BIN

Place unflocked trees in your green waste bin. Remove all branches and cut the trunk into sizes small enough to fit within the bin. Make sure the tree fits completely within the bin with the lid closed. This is the most cost effective disposal solution which reduces city costs and helps keep your utility rates low.

Drop Off Sites Take unflocked trees to one of the City’s Christmas tree drop-off sites. Be sure to remove all tree stands, lights and ornaments before dropping off the tree.

(Tentative dates) December 26, 2022 through January 8, 2023

Maidu Park – 1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661

Mahany Park – 1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville

Saugstad Park – 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville

Roseville Boy Scouts

Community service and fundraiser, Roseville Boy Scouts of America troops will pick up Christmas trees throughout the city.

Dates (place your tree outside by 9:00 am)

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Sunday, January 14, 2023

Place your donation envelope on your door or securely to your porch. Please DO NOT attach the donation to the tree. Suggested donation amounts are: $10, $15, $20 or more. Donations of any size are welcome and appreciated. Checks are preferred. Please make your check payable to Boy Scouts of America. For more information visit the Roseville Boy Scout’s Christmas Tree pick up webpage.

Rocklin

Christmas Tree Recycling & Pickup

When it’s time to take down the Christmas tree, Rocklin residents have a couple convenient drop-off locations available.

December 26, 2022 – January 6, 2023

Johnson Springview Park on 5th Street

Twin Oaks Park on Park Drive

Cardboard Recycling Locations

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL