Benefits of drought friendly landscaping

Roseville, Calif – Are you considering making your yard a more drought-friendly one? Tired of unpredictable droughts and rising costs on your monthly water utility bill?

The City of Roseville offers rebate customers a dollar per square foot to have their turf grass removed and replaced with water efficient landscape? Eligible rebate customers can receive up to $1,000 per address.

To be eligible, residents there are some key requirements to be aware of.

You must participate in a pre-inspection site visit before removing your lawn.

Starting without City of Roseville approval will make your conversion ineligible.

Conversion project must be completed within 120 days of your pre-inspection date.

Funding is limited and application will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Customers may apply for this program once per fiscal year.

WaterSmart Plant List

Not sure where to start? The city has put together an excellent list of WaterSmart list of plants that thrive in our region. It’s offers exceptional ideas for local landscaping Even for those not participating in the rebate program, this is an excellent resource to make your outdoor nirvana a less water hungry place.

Local Landscape Design