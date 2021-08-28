2016 Oakmont High School graduate killed in Kabul Afghanistan Attack
Roseville, Calif.- The community mourns the loss of Marine Sergeant Nicole (Herrera) Gee, a 2016 Oakmont High School graduate.
Friends, former classmates, colleagues and media outlets have begun honoring Nicole with posts on social media.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Nicole’s family and friends and all those whose sacrifice for our country.
U.S. military service members comfort infants at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/8utbOwtcsF— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 20, 2021