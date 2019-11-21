Sacramento official coming to Roseville

Roseville, CA- In anticipation of Assistant City Manager Kevin Payne’s retirement in December, Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey announced the appointment of Ryan DeVore as assistant city manager. DeVore will start Dec. 16.

DeVore is currently the community development director for the City of Sacramento. He participated in a highly competitive recruitment for assistant city manager earlier this year and stood out to the panel members for his passion, depth of experience, and commitment to the public service industry.

In 2014, DeVore was appointed to his current position, responsible for planning, building, code enforcement, and animal care activities. He installed department-wide performance measures, led the effort to bring 10,000 places to live to the central city and delivered an inter-departmental, stakeholder-friendly development-process-improvement program. DeVore and his team are currently working on a neighborhood-based planning and economic-development strategy.

DeVore began his career as an engineer and entrepreneur. He worked in private practice, owned a small business and was an engineer and project manager for the city of Sacramento until his appointment as the city’s chief building official. He helped pioneer the Sacramento Streamline initiative, which reduced counter wait times, decreased plan review turnaround times, and automated many building permit processes.

“Ryan’s experience and skill set will help us drive positive change that allows our organization to become more nimble and adaptable,” said City Manager Dominick Casey. “He’s smart, collaborative and instills trust in all his encounters, which will help him succeed in this new role.”

DeVore has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and an MBA from Sacramento State.