Closed on Sundays effective July 3, due to staffing shortage

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville Aquatics Complex remains hampered this summer season due to equipment delays and labor shortages. The city is replacing the old slide that reached its end of life and are adding a new nature themed spray ground where the old play pool used to be.

Unfortunately, Roseville is experiencing delays related to availability of critical equipment, experiencing labor shortages, and unforeseen site conditions related to the existing pool structure. At this time, they anticipate these delays to impact the availability of the recreation pool, water slide, and spray ground this summer. They do not have an anticipated date for completion other than we are hopeful everything will be completed sometime this summer.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex opened for recreational swim in late May.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex is now open for Recreational Swim. No reservations needed.

Recreational Swim hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1:00-4:00pm

Saturday: 1:00-5:00pm

Waterslide opens Friday, July 1

Spray Ground is still closed due to ongoing construction

Weekday Lap Swimming hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 12:45-3:30pm

General Admission for ages 2+: $6

Admission for those ages 2 and under: FREE with adult admission

Special Hours (additional recreational swim times)

July 4

Recreational Swim: 12:00-4:00pm

Full Facility Closures (no recreational swim) on the following dates:

July 16

July 21-23

