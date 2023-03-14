Water reserves stored for dry times

Roseville, Calif.- With continued rain and snowfall this winter, Roseville again started its groundwater wells to bank additional surface water.

Through Saturday, Roseville will bank 133 acre-feet of water, translating into nearly 44 million gallons. This amount can provide drinking water to about 366 homes for a year.

The latest banking operation is in addition to water banking that occurred the better part of January, where Roseville banked enough water to supply 1,200 homes annually.

A year ago, Roseville banked enough water to fill 160 Olympic-sized pools. Later in 2022, that water was used as drinking water supplies to reduce reliance on Folsom Reservoir.

Regional strategy

Roseville’s actions are part of a regional strategy to adapt the Sacramento area’s water system to climate change by storing-or “banking”-excess surface water underground during wet times for later use during dry times. The groundwater aquifer is a reservoir under our feet that can hold twice the volume of water as Folsom Reservoir.

Roseville’s groundwater program is expanding. Two new wells are nearly complete, and two others are breaking ground sometime next month. These water supply infrastructure investments will enhance Roseville’s current groundwater program, allow additional groundwater banking as excess surface water becomes available, and help create reliable water supplies for our customers and the region.

