World’s largest steam locomotive and World War II workhorse

Roseville, Calif.- In many ways, Roseville remains a railroad town. Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 is preparing to visit Roseville during its Anniversary Tour. Anticipated dates have been announced for July 12 -13, 2024.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will return to the rails in 2024 for a tour celebrating the railroad’s deep history and connection to communities, and its employees.

The tour is expected to reach all four corners of Union Pacific’s 23-state system with anticipated stops in:

Roseville, California

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

Houston, Texas

Nampa, Idaho

Portland, Oregon

Salt Lake City, Utah

The only “Big Boy” in operation

“As we move forward at Union Pacific, we remember where we came from; the Big Boy represents the history of Union Pacific and the United States,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “When No. 4014 comes to town, we will celebrate with the communities where we operate, our employees and their families. Together, we will marvel at how far technology has brought us.”

No. 4014 is the only Big Boy in operation today. Weighing in at 1.1 million pounds, it was restored in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II, but only eight still exist. The other seven are on display around the United States.

Tour dates and route information will be released in 2024. In addition to public stops, Union Pacific employees and their families will be invited along the route.

When the Big Boy goes on tour, many people race to find a prime spot to take photos or put coins on the track. Union Pacific reminds everyone to keep safety top of mind, always stay 25-feet back, and refrain from putting anything on the rails.

Big Boy

Display days include locomotive viewing, access to the “Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car,” a multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading, and live Q&A with the Steam Crew.

WWII freight haulers

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II and out of the eight still preserved, No. 4014 is the world’s only functioning Big Boy. Weighing in at 1.1 million pounds, this is the second tour since the locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours which celebrated the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion, following a retirement that spanned six decades.

“The Big Boy was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941 and helped carry the nation through World War II,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. “It now serves as a reminder of our history and how rail is the backbone of America. The tour last year brought out about 1.1 million people from the communities we serve, and we cannot wait to share Big Boy again this summer.”

Big Boy No. 4014 will leave the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, making brief whistle-stops in dozens of communities in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. Further details will be released in May by Union Pacific.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014’s location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

