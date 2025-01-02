Largest of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed fleets

Roseville, Calif. – Local residents hard at work serving aboard the U.S 7th Fleet include Joshua Mitchem, of Roseville, Calif. and Sergio Pinion, of Rocklin, Calif. The Seventh Fleet is the largest of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed fleets with over 27,000 Sailors and Marines.

Philippine Sea – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mitchem, of Roseville, Calif., charges an expansion tank in an Auxiliary Machinery Room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 21, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)



South China Sea – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sergio Pinion, of Rocklin, Calif., prepares to attach equipment to an aircraft during flight on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 26, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sergio Pinion, of Rocklin, Calif., prepares to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 27, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)



