Wishing you all a peaceful and happy break

Roseville, Calif.- Well, we made it to December, and I couldn’t be prouder of our RJUHSD students, staff and families for working so hard this semester! I know my family is embracing the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and we are looking forward to our favorite traditions. Hopefully a little rest is in our future as well.

Before we all part ways for winter break, I have a few updates and reminders to share.

● Winter sports are underway at RJUHSD, and I invite you to brave the cooler temperatures and head out to cheer on our athletes. The sports on deck right now include boys and girls soccer, basketball and wrestling. I have high hopes for a great season for all our teams!

● We offer academic and social emotional support for students in a variety of ways. Each campus provides onsite academic counseling and a variety of mental health services to support the overall wellness of our students. Please reach out to your child’s counselor or check out the RJUHSD Wellness Website.

● As a reminder, all students and staff receive Catapult alerts on their cell phones in the event of a Lockdown or Shelter-In-Place. All students whose cell phone numbers are loaded into Aeries will receive Code Red (Lockdown, Evacuation, etc.) messages/alerts from their school site. Be sure to sign up!

Thank you to all staff, parents and the community for your dedication to RJUHSD and its students these last few months. It’s been a busy, exciting school year so far and I look forward to reconnecting after some well-deserved time off.

I hope the holiday season ahead is a joyful one full of time spent with family and friends, and I wish you all a peaceful and happy break.

John Becker