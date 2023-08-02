Roseville Joint Unified High School District

Roseville, Calif.- As we kick off the 2023-24 school year together, let me be one of the first to eagerly offer a warm “Welcome back!” To our incoming freshmen, new students, families and staff, welcome to your high school family! No matter where you landed within RJUHSD, know that you are entering a supportive and nurturing environment where you will have every opportunity to thrive.

The start of a new school year marks the beginning of an incredible chapter in your life and we are excited to accompany you every step of the way. We trust you’ll find a home at RJUHSD – perhaps in theater, athletics, student organizations, alongside a mentor, beside best friends, in front of the classroom, behind the camera, in center stage, at the 40 yard line, with drumsticks in hand, wielding a pen and paper, leading the charge and finding who you are.

Inclusive & Supportive Environment

At RJUHSD, it is our vision to create an inclusive, safe and supportive learning environment for each and every student. We are committed to preparing all students for life, college and career; working in partnership with families and the community; and remaining open, transparent and accountable to our community. If there is one recommendation I’d like to share, it is to become involved in your school community, to find your place in the world and to make your voice heard. Join us this year as we continue to strive toward building school communities that center around student learning, activities, athletics and performing arts.

“Culture of Care”

This year, our district safety efforts are centered around building a “Culture of Care.” These efforts encompass a range of practices aimed at informing our district community, creating secure school environments, including initiatives to support mental health and conducting comprehensive safety drills.

We are also dedicated to ongoing communication with our families and community to highlight these efforts and what they mean for students, staff and our school sites. You’ll find updates to these communications in this monthly article and through districtwide and schoolwide communications.

Our strong partnerships with emergency response systems partners such as CatapultEMS, visitor clearance systems like Raptor technologies and local law enforcement agencies Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Sheriff’s Office will continue to be key. These collaborative efforts are vital in keeping the safety of our students at the forefront as we continue on the journey of delivering high-quality education within a culture of care.

As always, we encourage and empower our students and families to say something when they see something. Anonymous reporting of anything that gives you pause can be submitted on our district webpage or your school site webpage by clicking the “See Something, Say Something” button.

Our district is a special place to be and that is in large part due to the unique glow each of you bring to our classrooms and campuses. I look forward to watching this year’s chapter unfold!

John Becker

Superintendent, RJUHSD