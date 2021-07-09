Rebecca Endres knows hunger firsthand, has long-term vision for the food bank

ROSEVILLE, Calif., – Placer Food Bank (PFB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Endres to the role of board chair, effective June 2021. The mission of PFB is one close to Endres’ heart. A single mother, she knows firsthand the experience of food insecurity and she said the support from the food bank changed her life.

“Like many families, mine struggled at one point with the basic need of putting food on the table,” Endres said. “At that time, I found myself pregnant and unemployed, leaving our family in a desperate situation. Through the assistance of local food banks, my family was able to get through this period of time and still feed our family.”

As board chair, Endres plans to help PFB develop a long-term strategic vision focused on improving infrastructure, developing volunteers and providing better access to food across the region.

In addition to serving PFB, Endres is the president of the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce. She has also served the homeless through several Christian ministries. Endres is a longtime resident of the Sacramento region and works as the Director of Customer Relations for Kniesel’s Collision.

Placer Board Members also include:

Brian Ernst, Vice Chair, Oracle

Jon Nexsen, CPA – Treasurer, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

Amy Breshears, Gutterglove

LaMills Garrett, Balanced Accountability

Didier Girón, Wells Fargo Bank

Susan Gutowsky, American Cancer Society

Sue Hazeghazam, Sutter Health

Haavard Sterri, Summit Funding

About Placer Food Bank

Placer Food Bank, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the leading hunger-relief charity in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties. They serve as the primary food collection and distribution center for hunger-relief efforts in the area — distributing fresh and non-perishable food to more than 90,000 individuals through its network of 70 local hunger-relief and charitable organizations. In 2019-2020, PFB distributed 6.8 million pounds of food and provided 8 million meals to those in need.

Placer Food Bank is a member of the California Association of Food Banks, and is the only local hunger-relief organization, and one of only 200 food banks nationwide, to be a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization. Placer Food Bank’s mission is to sustain communities by nourishing families experiencing food insecurity, educating the community about hunger, while advocating for hunger relief. For more information or to donate, visit placerfoodbank.org or contact Lisa Heinrich, director of development, lisa@placerfoodbank.org, or (m)916.742.2745.