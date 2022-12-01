Thrilled to end the year on a high note

December is truly one of my favorite times of year on campus – excited kids, staff members looking festive, and the general air of joy as we count down to a fun winter break and holiday season.

As I reflect on the year in work and life, what comes to mind for me is the importance of being surrounded by family, especially this time of year. Of course this includes the family we are given, but it also means the family that we choose: our friends and our communities. It is such a gift to experience the sense of family that we’ve built throughout RCSD and on each campus, and I hope you all feel it, too.

Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! Roseville Today's Holiday Guide! In Downtown Roseville In Downtown Roseville

I can’t help but marvel at how far we’ve come this year as a school family. The students have worked very hard and have been thriving in their classrooms. Our district faculty and staff have continued to put children first, building a sustainable model of socio-emotional support for students alongside their academics. We’ve even had the opportunity to hire more genuine, high-character staff members to support our students’ experience inside and outside the classroom.

I’m thrilled to end 2022 on such a high note. However your family celebrates this time of year, know that we wish you all the very best.

From my family to your family, Happy Holidays!

Derk Garcia