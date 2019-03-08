Opportunity to Share Input on Parks and Trails

AUBURN, Calif. – The first-ever countywide Placer County Parks and Trails Master Plan draft is now available for public input through April.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on the plan at upcoming municipal advisory council meetings or online at placerparksplan.com. A schedule of plan presentations at MAC and public meetings will be available at the Parks and Trails Master Plan website. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on the plan website for meeting notifications.

10 Year Vision

When complete the plan will provide a 10-year vision for the development and operation of parks, recreation opportunities, open space and trail networks in the county.

The plan is intended to reflect the recreational needs of individual communities, such as league play demands in Granite Bay and Loomis, and the need for connected trails for summer and indoor recreation during the winter in eastern Placer County.

“This is a vigorous plan for major development of parks and trails across the county,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher.

“Our outdoor recreation opportunities are a major reason for our high quality of life and we want to continue to ensure the highest quality of recreation experiences for our residents.” Andy Fisher, Placer County Parks Administrator

The draft plan reflects community input provided over a two-year planning process through a series of public workshops, online surveys, focus groups and municipal advisory council meetings, to name a few.

Public Feedback Crucial

Feedback received indicated high support for paved and dirt trails, natural areas and new and improved facilities particular to each community. The results also affirmed that the park and trail projects already in development in the county are consistent with communities’ desired improvements.

A summary of the Parks and Trails Master Plan public survey responses is available as a 10 MB PDF download.

“This is a golden opportunity to get involved and help guide the future of recreation in Placer County for the next decade and beyond,” said Fisher. “The draft plan contains a great deal of data and analysis. We hope our community members can look it over and tell us how to make it even better before it’s finished.”

Once the community’s input has been collected, the Parks and Trails Master Plan draft will be finalized and brought before the county Board of Supervisors for review, scheduled for June.

