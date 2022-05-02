Vernon Street Town Square on May 21

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s favorite dog-friendly food and beverage tasting event is back. Join the Placer SPCA for its annual Woof Wine & Dine event – a night of tails and tastemakers under the twinkling lights of Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville.

This event features free tastings from our region’s food, wine and beer vendors including Timmy Gingers, Old Town Pizza, Vegan Plate and Final Gravity Taproom, Nello Olivo Winery and more.

Dogs must remain on leash at all times, and water and treats will be available.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Woof, Wine & Dine

May 21, 2022, 6pm – 9pm

Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon Street in Roseville

Tickets are $50 each and include free food and beverage tastings.

Tickets available online