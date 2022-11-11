Waiving all fees for veterans and military personnel

Roseville, Calif. – On Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 Placer SPCA would like to thank our veterans and those currently serving in the military. In appreciation of their service, Placer SPCA is waiving all fees for veterans and military personnel for any animal that is available for adoption on Veterans Day.

Proof of military service will be required and adoption fees will be waived on Veterans Day only during Placer SPCA’s open hours of 11:00am to 4:00pm for those who have served or are actively serving in the military. Placer SPCA’s Adoption & Education Center is located at 200 Tahoe Avenue in Roseville.

Appointments can be made in advance by calling (916) 782-7722, ext. “0” or walk-in accommodations will be made for our veteran and military visitors.

To see the animals available for adoption and currently looking for their forever homes, please visit: https://placerspca.org/adopt-home/