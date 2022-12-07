December 12th in Roseville
Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 12th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center.
Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer SPCA halls will be decked and the animals will be getting into the holiday spirit as they await their “fur”ever homes.
Adoption Center Tour
Guests can tour the Adoption Center, shop the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe, take a picture with Santa, snack on tasty treats, sip beverages, play games, and more!
All proceeds from the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe will benefit the animals of Placer SPCA, so come do your holiday shopping where you can purchase yummy baked goods and one-of-a-kind gift baskets while helping to care for Placer County’s homeless animals.
In addition, we will be accepting donations during the event. Learn more and see our Holiday Wish List at: https://placerspca.org/hoh/.
Location & Information
Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center
200 Tahoe Avenue
Roseville, CA 95678
Monday, 12/12/22 | 5:30pm to 8:00pm
Holiday Open House guests are welcome to browse and walk through the Adoption Center, although the animals will not be available for adoption during this event.
related
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)