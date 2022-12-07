December 12th in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 12th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center.

Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer SPCA halls will be decked and the animals will be getting into the holiday spirit as they await their “fur”ever homes.

Adoption Center Tour

Guests can tour the Adoption Center, shop the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe, take a picture with Santa, snack on tasty treats, sip beverages, play games, and more!

All proceeds from the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe will benefit the animals of Placer SPCA, so come do your holiday shopping where you can purchase yummy baked goods and one-of-a-kind gift baskets while helping to care for Placer County’s homeless animals.

In addition, we will be accepting donations during the event. Learn more and see our Holiday Wish List at: https://placerspca.org/hoh/.

Location & Information

Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center

200 Tahoe Avenue

Roseville, CA 95678

Monday, 12/12/22 | 5:30pm to 8:00pm

Holiday Open House guests are welcome to browse and walk through the Adoption Center, although the animals will not be available for adoption during this event.

