Interactive virtual convention webpage

AUBURN, Calif. – To honor Elder Abuse Awareness Month, Placer PROTECT, a mutli-disciplinary elder abuse task force team supported by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, launched this month an interactive virtual convention webpage to showcase the resources available to senior citizens in the county.

“June 15 marks Elder Abuse Awareness Day as part of Elder Abuse Awareness Month. While we typically host a conference to honor this day and month, due to restrictions we chose to launch a “virtual” convention experience,” said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley, the elder abuse prosecutor for Placer County. “The concept is to provide our senior citizens with all the resources and information available to them in our county like we would during an in-person conference.” Quigley continued, “Whether it is food delivery, legal services, housing, transportation, public safety and more, the Placer PROTECT team has an array of resources to ensure our senior citizens have everything they need. We hope our residents ‘visit’ our virtual convention to learn more.”

According to the National Council on Aging, approximately one in 10 Americans aged over 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse. Some estimates from the council range as high as five million elders who are abused each year. A study done by the National Center on Elder Abuse estimated that only one in 24 cases of abuse are reported to authorities.

Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Elder Abuse Awareness Month is intended to bring attention to these issues, but also highlight all the work being done in local communities to combat elder abuse. In honor of the month, Placer PROTECT has been releasing information through videos and social media campaigns in addition to launching the virtual “convention” resource webpage.

“In addition to prosecuting elder abuse cases, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring that our senior citizens are aware of the Placer PROTECT team and the many resources available to them in their times of need,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Placer County PROTECT

To ensure the safety and protection of the county’s senior citizens, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office established Placer County PROTECT, a multi-disciplinary task force team dedicated to elder abuse investigations, victim support and community awareness.

PROTECT stands for providing resources and outreach to elderly citizens together. This team is composed of the District Attorney’s Office, victim services, adult protective services, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations and community representatives.

Placer PROTECT offers victims advocate representatives, prevention education, a fraud hotline, an email alert system and Placer PROTECT Presents virtual and in-person presentations.

Residents can visit the virtual convention here and learn more about Placer PROTECT here.