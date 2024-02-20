Additional jobs, opportunities, and yes, traffic

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County’s $28 million investment into a west Placer infrastructure project is making progress and is on target to accommodate development of Placer One – the future home of a Sacramento State satellite campus – and other Sunset Area improvements later this year.

Progress on the project includes trenches up to 40-feet deep and the installation of sewer lines and a pumping station on Fiddyment Road, a lift station at the Placer One site and additional site improvements connecting up to twelve individual subdivisions that will total more than 5,000 homes at buildout.

Master Planned Development

Placer One is a 2,213-acre, master-planned development project that includes homes, businesses, and the university. Sacramento State has formed a partnership with Sierra College for a transfer center at the Placer Center that is expected to allow students of both systems to attend classes in a blended learning environment.

Sacramento State, Sierra College and homebuilder Taylor Builders Inc. came together in the fall of 2022 to break ground on the first phase of Placer One.

Economic driver

“This part of west Placer is going to help drive Placer’s economy with high paying jobs, higher education, housing and other amenities,” said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon. “I’m excited to see all the progress and the vision for Placer One coming to life.”

Housing is expected to begin construction in early 2025, and Sacramento State has submitted a master plan for the California State University Board of Trustees to review, with potential approvals to move forward when trustees meet in late January.

Phase 1 of the master plan includes a Placer County forensic lab and a Sierra College transfer center.

