2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One

Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.

In creating one spot for surrounding communities to gather with a myriad of exciting things to do, the four Placer One partners envision the project as an area anchor. The synergy for this collaboration led to the rebranding of Placer One, a new name that reflects the overall vision of inclusion, togetherness, and ingenuity. Positioned as a “one for all” destination, Placer One celebrates one common spirit, one center of innovation, all in one premiere location.

Phase 1

Place One includes a major employment center, town center, university, expansive parks, and natural open space that will be connected by an extensive bikeway network to new large-scale job-generating facilities, shopping and dining districts, and diverse residential neighborhoods. Placer One’s high-quality services and amenities are designed to support the future population that the new employment center and university will bring to South Placer.

Roseville, Rocklin & Lincoln

“Placer One represents a major investment in our community,” said Clifton Taylor, president of Taylor Builders. “The project will not only offer a variety of home types, in addition to retail and commercial, but the cornerstone of the master plan will be a university which supports our vision of creating a place that promotes life-long learning for everyone.”

“This vibrant community will help shape the region and expand Placer County’s opportunities for education, quality of life and prosperity” Robert Weygandt, Placer County Supervisor

Employment Center & Retail

Placer One provides a balanced land use mix that will be a catalyst for the development of the entire Sunset area. The 335-acre Campus Park Employment Center will be home to a diverse mix of job uses. Additionally, Placer One’s 200-acre town center will include retail establishments, office spaces, apartments, and loft-style homes in proximity to the daytime workforce and university’s students and faculty.

5,600+ Residential Units

At buildout, Placer One is planned to accommodate 5,636 residential units, including single-family detached and multifamily attached units, age-restricted neighborhoods, and mixed-use facilities within the Town Center. The first phase of development will consist of seven neighborhoods, with single-family detached lots ranging in size from 4,500 square feet to 9,500 square feet. Infrastructure for the first phase is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

College Campus

Another major component of Placer One will be a new college campus brought about through a collaboration between California State University, Sacramento, and Sierra College. The 300-acre site will include the California State University system’s development of a Sacramento State off-campus center in Placer County along with an extension of Sierra College.

Placer One’s integrated living experiences will create lifestyle balance with art, community and edible gardens, parks, biking and walking tails and interactive areas that promote learning and growth. The community is committed to becoming a regional epicenter that combines educational and cultural enrichment, responsible, sustainable, and innovative design with connectivity, inclusivity, and personal growth opportunities.

