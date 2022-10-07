Placer County Library expands access to digital content

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County’s digital library has expanded. Thousands of new digital titles, e-books, e-magazines and more are now accessible to Placer County Library cardholders.

Access to the new digital content is made possible through a reciprocal lending agreement with regional library systems in the counties of Marin (MarinNet) and San Mateo (Peninsula Library Systems). Placer County Library is already part of the NorthNet Library system for digital content.

“This partnership will allow Placer County Library card holders more opportunities to check out more popular digital content titles that we may not have in our system.” Terri Pilate, Placer County Senior Librarian

Access is easy, and free, through the Libby Library app (Apple and Android). To access the MarinNet and Peninsula Library Systems content, Libby users can :

Click on “Menu” on the app’s toolbar.

Find “Add Library” and follow prompts to find MarinNet and Peninsula Library Systems (one at a time).

Enter your Placer County library card number and PIN when prompted.

NorthNet allows for 10 checkouts at a time, while MarinNet allows 25 and Peninsula allows 15. Combined, a Placer County card holder could check out up to 50 titles.

Click here for more information on Placer County Library’s digital content offerings.

