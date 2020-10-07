Conservative stronghold and shifting demographics

Roseville, CA – Placer County, a bastion of conservatism in California is changing.

Waves of development, family friendly neighborhoods and economic opportunity continue to attract residents from throughout California. As the population continues to grow, the move to a more pluralistic county is projected to tip the balance of power within a generation should long term trends continue. A similar scenario played out in Orange County, a former conservative enclave turned blue.

According to Official Placer Elections, Democrat voter registration has outpaced Republican registration in the last nine years by a whopping margin of more than 10-3. Republicans still retain a sizable, yet a dwindling advantage in Placer County.

The voter registration data also shows the biggest percentage change in voters not wishing to be associated with either party, specifying other parties or no preference.

Placer County Voter Registration

Placer County Voter Registration since 2006.

Republican Registration Democratic Registration Other / No Preference 2006 51.70% 28.69% 19.61% 2008 50.59% 28.70% 20.71% 2010 48.39% 29.07% 22.54% 2012 47.96% 28.05% 23.99% 2014 46.37% 27.54% 26.09% 2016 45.40% 28.91% 25.69% 2018 42.48% 28.27% 29.25% 2020 41.75% 30.75% 27.50%

Data Source: California Secretary of State

