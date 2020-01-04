Auburn CA- The Placer County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.

Every effort is made to keep this information as current as possible, however the information provided should be verified before taking any action.

Please confirm warrant with Placer County Sheriff Jail Division at 916-409-8145. Photos below.

DaJonnae Sierrachanel Harris

Wanted For: Robbery

Height: 5′ 05″

Weight: 165

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 24

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Lt arm, thigh, shoulder; Rt arm, breast, thigh; lip, nose

Warrant Date: 5/31/2019

Last Known Address: Howe Ave, Sacramento

Gustavo Garciaromero

Wanted for Kidnapping with force, etc. into CA

Height: 5′ 5″

Weight: 150

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Age: 29

Scars/Marks/Tattoos:

Warrant Date: 3/1/2019

Wanted For: Kidnapping with force, etc. into CA.

Last Known Address: Brook Ave, Kings Beach

Marissa Ann Green

Wanted for Post release community supervision violation

Race: White

Height: 5′ 03″

Weight: 100

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Age: 25

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Right Arm and Foot, Left Shoulder and Foot, Neck

Warrant Date: 8/26/2019

Wanted For: Post release community supervision violation

Last Known Address: Musgrave Dr., Roseville, CA

Erin Elizabeth Hale

Wanted for Child stealing

Height: 5′ 5″

Weight: 130

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Green

Age: 54

Scars/Marks/Tattoos:

Warrant Date: 3/21/2019

Wanted For: Child stealing

Last Known Address: Enchanting Trail, Cool

Oscar Lisandro Ayala Orellana

Wanted for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 250

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 36

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None

Warrant Date: 3/26/2018

Wanted For: Inflicting corporal injury on spouse /cohabitant

Last Known Address: Sapphire Dr., Auburn

Anthony Keshaun Harrison

Wanted for Willful cruelty to a child

Height: 5′ 10″

Weight: 143

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 25

Scars/Marks/Tattoos:

Warrant Date: 10/22/2019

Wanted For: Willful cruelty to a child

Last Known Address: Blue Beaver Way, Roseville, CA

Juan Gabriel Gonzalez

Wanted for Inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant

Height: 5′ 9

Weight: 175

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 63

Scars/Marks/Tattoos:

Warrant Date: 10/03/2019

Wanted For: Inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant

Last Known Address: W Olsen Ave., Reedley

Colby David Knox

Wanted for Post release community supervision violation

Height: 6′ 2

Weight: 170

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 42

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Left arm, right arm, chest ,back, right calf (2), left calf (3)

Warrant Date: 9/18/2019

Wanted For: Post release community supervision violation

Last Known Address: Shale Ridge Ln., Auburn