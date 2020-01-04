Auburn CA- The Placer County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.
Every effort is made to keep this information as current as possible, however the information provided should be verified before taking any action.
Please confirm warrant with Placer County Sheriff Jail Division at 916-409-8145. Photos below.
DaJonnae Sierrachanel Harris
Wanted For: Robbery
Height: 5′ 05″
Weight: 165
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 24
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Lt arm, thigh, shoulder; Rt arm, breast, thigh; lip, nose
Warrant Date: 5/31/2019
Last Known Address: Howe Ave, Sacramento
Gustavo Garciaromero
Wanted for Kidnapping with force, etc. into CA
Height: 5′ 5″
Weight: 150
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Black
Age: 29
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Warrant Date: 3/1/2019
Wanted For: Kidnapping with force, etc. into CA.
Last Known Address: Brook Ave, Kings Beach
Marissa Ann Green
Wanted for Post release community supervision violation
Race: White
Height: 5′ 03″
Weight: 100
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Age: 25
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Right Arm and Foot, Left Shoulder and Foot, Neck
Warrant Date: 8/26/2019
Wanted For: Post release community supervision violation
Last Known Address: Musgrave Dr., Roseville, CA
Erin Elizabeth Hale
Wanted for Child stealing
Height: 5′ 5″
Weight: 130
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Green
Age: 54
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Warrant Date: 3/21/2019
Wanted For: Child stealing
Last Known Address: Enchanting Trail, Cool
Oscar Lisandro Ayala Orellana
Wanted for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant
Height: 5′ 9″
Weight: 250
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 36
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None
Warrant Date: 3/26/2018
Wanted For: Inflicting corporal injury on spouse /cohabitant
Last Known Address: Sapphire Dr., Auburn
Anthony Keshaun Harrison
Wanted for Willful cruelty to a child
Height: 5′ 10″
Weight: 143
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 25
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Warrant Date: 10/22/2019
Wanted For: Willful cruelty to a child
Last Known Address: Blue Beaver Way, Roseville, CA
Juan Gabriel Gonzalez
Wanted for Inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant
Height: 5′ 9
Weight: 175
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 63
Scars/Marks/Tattoos:
Warrant Date: 10/03/2019
Wanted For: Inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant
Last Known Address: W Olsen Ave., Reedley
Colby David Knox
Wanted for Post release community supervision violation
Height: 6′ 2
Weight: 170
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 42
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos: Left arm, right arm, chest ,back, right calf (2), left calf (3)
Warrant Date: 9/18/2019
Wanted For: Post release community supervision violation
Last Known Address: Shale Ridge Ln., Auburn