Longtime Navy officer to oversee office supporting veterans

Rocklin, Calif.- There’s a new face ready to support Placer County veterans and their families. Matthew Galvin, a longtime Navy officer, has been appointed the county’s new veterans service officer, overseeing an office that supports veterans’ access to compensation and pensions, survivor benefits, education, vocational rehabilitation, home loans, life insurance and burial benefits, among other services.

“With his extensive professional background and ease of rapport-building, I am excited to have Matthew join our team,” said Human Services Director Greg Geisler, whose division oversees the Veterans Service Office. “I look forward to him continuing our county’s commitment to veterans, and increasing our office’s presence.”

Galvin began his Navy career as a torpedoman’s mate operations technician working on submarine ordnance, after which he was honorably discharged and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration and a master’s in public administration from San Diego State University.

He worked in county government before rejoining the Navy as an officer in 2003, where he served as an intelligence officer for several years before moving on to a variety of leadership roles involving recruitment and personnel, including region director of human resources and military honors. He concluded his service as administrative services director before retiring this year.

“I am excited about this role and working with the veteran community in Placer County to help fulfill this office’s mission,” Galvin said.

“There are many veterans in the county who might not be receiving the benefits they have earned or are wary of applying. We are here to help and have an open door.” Matthew Galvin

The Veterans Service Office is available to serve the approximately 27,000 veterans who live in Placer County, along with their families, by helping them access and maximize the benefits they have earned – through counseling, education, benefits assistance and advocacy in interactions with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Based primarily in Rocklin, the office also offers hours in Auburn and Carnelian Bay. Visit the website for more information about accessing services.

Galvin was hired through a competitive recruitment process and begins his new role on Monday, Oct. 24.