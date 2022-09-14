Moving toward a pluralistic county

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change.

Waves of development, family friendly neighborhoods and great weather continue to attract highly educated residents and entrepreneurs from throughout California. Prosperity and opportunity has followed.

As the population continues to grow, the move to a more pluralistic county is projected to tip the balance of power within a generation should trends continue. A similar scenario played out in Orange County, a former conservative enclave turned blue.

According to Official Placer Elections data, Democrat voter registration has outpaced Republican registration in the last decade by a whopping margin. Republicans still retain a sizable, yet dwindling advantage in Placer County. In 2020, despite a resounding election defeat, Donald Trump won Placer County by over six percentage points.

Dissatisfaction with both major parties

The voter registration data also shows the biggest percentage change is in in voters not wishing to be associated with either party. Other party preference accounts for nearly 28 percent of registered voters with No Party preference accounting for over 20 percent.

Active Voters

Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters shared that Placer County has the “6th highest turnout in California in the recall election and the highest turnout for counties over 150,000 registered voters.” He added that Placer County is “historically 10 to 15 percentage points above the California average turnout each major election.”

Updated Sept 2022

As of September 2022, Placer County elections currently lists 276,924 registered voters, an increase of around 200 voters in the last two months. Total voter registration has increased by roughly 56,000 since 2018.

Placer County Voter Registration

Placer County Voter Registration since 2006.

Republican Registration Democratic Registration Other / No Preference 2006 51.70% 28.69% 19.61% 2008 50.59% 28.70% 20.71% 2010 48.39% 29.07% 22.54% 2012 47.96% 28.05% 23.99% 2014 46.37% 27.54% 26.09% 2016 45.40% 28.91% 25.69% 2018 42.48% 28.27% 29.25% 2020 41.75% 30.75% 27.50% 2021 40.73% 31.33% 27.94% 2022 40.33% 31.66% 28.01%

